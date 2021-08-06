Free school supplies and health screenings for Aiken County students at Fit 4 School event

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Chandler Law Firm and Alison South Marketing Group are hosting the 11th annual Fit 4 School event. The event provides students with free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts by Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering.

The Fit 4 School event will be from 10am – 1pm on Saturday, Augusta, 7th at the Aiken County Family YMCA on 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville.

Participants will receive school supplies from a drive-thru to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be superheroes and fairy tale characters as well as a DJ giving out goodie bags filled with snacks!

Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided in the YMCA. Aiken Physicians Alliance will take temperatures, hand out masks and administer COVID-19 questionnaires.

Aiken attorney Everett Chandler said, “Many of these children need these supplies and services, and we are happy to be able to provide them. We would like to thank all the sponsors for their support in helping our local students.”

If you would like to donate school supplies or resources, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.

For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.