AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The East Central Public Health District 6 Project Impact Office will be hosting free rapid HIV testing.

Organizers say it will take place Monday, June 27th from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

June 27th has been designated as National HIV Testing Day.

The tests will take place at these locations:

Walgreens, 3228 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909

Walgreens, 3204 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906

Walgreens, 2493 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815

For more information, call (706) 667-4340.