JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — Remote Area Medical`s pop-up clinic offering free dental, vision, and medical services to Louisville, Ga., is happening this weekend.

It’s from Saturday, September 23 – Sunday, September 24.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 22, and remain open. Patients arriving at the parking lot will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

You’re asked to arrive early and bring your own essentials, such as food, water, medicines, and clothing. Restrooms will be provided. The clinic offers free dental, vision, and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis, though patients may need to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints.

No IDs are required.