Free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Wednesday, December 1 is World AIDS Day. Rural Health will be hosting an all-day HIV testing event for the people of Aiken County and surrounding areas.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Clyburn Center for Primary Care

1000 Clyburn Place, Aiken, SC 29801

Margaret J. Weston Community Health Center

4645 Augusta Road, Beech Island, SC 29842

Family Health Care

120 Darlington Drive, Aiken, SC 29801

The rapid test is free and available for everyone. The test only takes 20 minutes for results after a mouth swab or finger stick.