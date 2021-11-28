Free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Wednesday, December 1 is World AIDS Day. Rural Health will be hosting an all-day HIV testing event for the people of Aiken County and surrounding areas.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:
Clyburn Center for Primary Care
1000 Clyburn Place, Aiken, SC 29801
Margaret J. Weston Community Health Center
4645 Augusta Road, Beech Island, SC 29842
Family Health Care
120 Darlington Drive, Aiken, SC 29801
The rapid test is free and available for everyone. The test only takes 20 minutes for results after a mouth swab or finger stick.