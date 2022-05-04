AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The student clinics of the Medical College of Georgia, the Dental College of Georgia and the College of Allied Health are holding a the ALAS Free Health Fair from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. May 7 in the Family Medicine Clinic in the Medical Office Building, 1447 Harper St.

The clinic is open to the public and will provide screenings, physical exams and health education to the uninsured and underinsured in the community.

Services include:

Adult and pediatric doctor visits

Prescription refills (bring old medication bottles)

Pap smears

HIV/PrEP

Dermatology screening

School screening

Vision screening

Dental exams and cleaning

Mental Health screening

Women’s Health screening

The clinic is an initiative of the Asociación Latina de Servicios del CSRA (ALAS), which provides three clinics at Augusta University dedicated to serving Hispanic, underinsured and uninsured patients in the Augusta area: Clinica Latina, Pediatric Clinic and ALAS Free Mental Health.

These clinics are entirely student run and are supported by the AU Medical Center through the use of labs and clinic space. They are staffed by medical students and staff from multiple disciplines throughout the health system.