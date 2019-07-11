Free food available for Aiken residents

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Need a little extra food in your pantry? The Golden Harvest Food Bank is looking for you.

The non-profit will host a Supplemental Food Distribution at Aiken Public Safety Headquarters on Thursday, July 11, from 9-11 a.m.

Food is available on a first come, first served basis. Limit of one per household address. You’re asked to bring baskets to carry your food.

To receive food you will need to provide photo ID. Aiken Public Safety Headquarters is located at 834 Beaufort Street NE, Aiken, SC, 29801.