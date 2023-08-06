(WJBF) — National Health Center Week is August 6 – 12. The goal is to raise awareness of the mission and accomplishments of community health centers over the last five decades.
Several events are happening in Aiken. The first is Healthcare For the Homeless Day.
That will be Monday, August 7. Resources will be available over Gayles Park on Park Avenue.
There will be health screenings, vendors, haircuts, free showers, clothes giveaways, and hot meals.
Tuesday, August 8:
Agricultural Worker Health Day
The Mobile Unit Team will provide food to local Farm Workers.
Wednesday, August 9:
Patient Appreciation Day
Food Supply Giveaway by Golden Harvest Food Bank/Unity Outreach)
Cluburn Center for Primary Care.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Thursday, August 10:
Stakeholder Appreciation Day
Legislative Breakfast for Elected City, County, State, Senate, and Congress Officials.
Clyburn Center for Primary Care.
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Friday, August 11:
Employee Appreciation Day
Lunch at all sites.
Saturday, August 12:
Children’s Health Day
School Supply Giveaway for Patients, School Supplies, Free Haircuts, Face Painting
Clyburn Center for Primary Care