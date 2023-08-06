Doctor uses stethoscope to listen to the heartbeat of patient. (Getty)

(WJBF) — National Health Center Week is August 6 – 12. The goal is to raise awareness of the mission and accomplishments of community health centers over the last five decades.

Several events are happening in Aiken. The first is Healthcare For the Homeless Day.

That will be Monday, August 7. Resources will be available over Gayles Park on Park Avenue.

There will be health screenings, vendors, haircuts, free showers, clothes giveaways, and hot meals.

Tuesday, August 8:

Agricultural Worker Health Day

The Mobile Unit Team will provide food to local Farm Workers.

Wednesday, August 9:

Patient Appreciation Day

Food Supply Giveaway by Golden Harvest Food Bank/Unity Outreach)

Cluburn Center for Primary Care.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, August 10:

Stakeholder Appreciation Day

Legislative Breakfast for Elected City, County, State, Senate, and Congress Officials.

Clyburn Center for Primary Care.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Friday, August 11:

Employee Appreciation Day

Lunch at all sites.

Saturday, August 12:

Children’s Health Day

School Supply Giveaway for Patients, School Supplies, Free Haircuts, Face Painting

Clyburn Center for Primary Care