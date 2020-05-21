Live Now
NewsChannel 6 Morning News streaming NOW

Free COVID testing in Wrens Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRENS (WJBF) – Community Healthcare Systems, Inc. is hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing site at The Rabun Center.

That event is today, Thursday, May 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Rabun Center is located at 101 McNair St. in Wrens.

Staff request that potential patients call in advance to schedule an appointment for testing. The number to the Community Healthcare Systems Wrens office is 706-547-7551.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories