EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is continuing to increase testing for COVID-19 in rural communities where residents have limited access to healthcare.

Edgefield County is partnering with SC DHEC, the Town of Johnston, and the Edgefield County School District to provide a mobile testing unit in Johnston, Sc.

Free testing:

Johnston Elementary School

415 Lee St

Johnston, Sc

Testing Dates & Times: