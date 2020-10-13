Free childcare offered on election day

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Today, Care.com announced a national partnership with the Armed Services YMCA [ASYMCA] to bring free childcare to parents on Election Day (11/3) at 27 locations across the country. These locations will be open to the public, with a select few specifically for military families.

Here’s how it works:

Starting October 13th, parents can log onto www.asymca.org/vote to reserve a free 4 hour spot for their child/ren at a local childcare facility, paid for by Care.com, so they can go out and vote safely on Election Day*

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd, parents can simply drop off their kids for their reserved spot at one of the participating ASYMCA locations and head to the polls to vote.

Please note:

Parents will need to show identification upon arrival

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must pre-register online ahead of Election Day on November 3

The only location in the CSRA offering this is service is the Augusta South Family YMCA.

Each participating location will offer a minimum of a 4 hour time frame, for a minimum of 20 kids at each location, bookable by parents through the Care.com portal.

Each facility will be fully COVID-19 compliant to ensure the safety of all families participating.

To reserve your spot, click here.

Latest Headlines: