AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Parents in Aiken County can mark lunchboxes off the back-to-school shopping list. Each school in the District will offer delicious, chef-created breakfasts and lunches at no cost to every student this school year.

“We want our students to feel like they’re walking into a neighborhood cafe,” District School Food Service Coordinator Polly Peyinghaus said.

The community eligibility provision or CEP Grants funds for the program, which strives to improve school food.

“We are preparing our team and our staff to prepare very new and innovative recipes. They’ve had culinary training, customer service training, and safety training this year. So they are ready to serve our students,” she shared.

Using Chartwell’s expertise in food and education. The district will create dining programs to enhance the students’ dining experience. “We are serving a good southern jambalaya, along with some fresh salads and a few other items that I think the students will love,” Peyinghaus added.

Students and families will have access to menus, ingredients, and the chance to provide feedback. “When the schools, they will be starting some crews or groups that are cafeteria managers and some of the support team can meet with the students to find out how they, you know, how they like the new options and how they’re enjoying the new food,” she shared.

The meals will be slightly different for certain grade levels. “The nutritional guidelines and requirements for those different ages are a little different, but the middle and high school schools will have more options, more additional options than the elementary,” she added.