NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — City of Refuge Youth Development Center is partnering with Aiken County Career and Technology Center and other barbers in the area to give free haircuts, hairstyles, food, games, and more.

The event is taking place Thursday, July 20, from 10:30 am – 5 pm at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.

Transportation is available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crydcs-back-2-school-bash-transportation-sign-up-tickets-641700983917

Dominique Simkins, Terrell Chavous, and Maurice Martinez joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss what you can expect.