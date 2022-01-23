Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits available this week for SC residents

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Massachusetts. The site, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — South Carolina’s health department will provide residents with at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits starting Monday.

DHEC has ordered more than two million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. They plan to let the public know when more are available.

One test kit, containing two tests, will be provided to any resident regardless of age. You must be present to receive a test kit. A person may not pick up test kits for other people.

Because of the limited supply, residents are not guaranteed a test when trying to get one.

You can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether your local health department has at-home rapid tests available or not.