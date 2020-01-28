Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets sold at auction

(CNN) —Talk about flushing money down the toilet.

Fans of the late Frank Sinatra shelled out thousands of dollars to purchase his gold-seated commodes at auction over the weekend.

One of the Italian marble and gold-seated toilets fetched more than four thousand dollars.

They were among numerous items auctioned Sunday.

The furnishings came from Sinatra’s massive executive suite at the former Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City.

He sang there for several years after casino mogul Steve Wynn opened the hotel in 1980.

According to the auction house, no one besides Sinatra was allowed to stay in the suite when Sinatra wasn’t in residence.