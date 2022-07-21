SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – A third person has been arrested in a shooting at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville that left two people dead.

30-year-old Jermall Tontasious King of Wrightsville, Ga. has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

King is being held at the Washington County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The shooting happened May 29th at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive. Two people were injured and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Williams Mykell Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn of Wrightsville.

Three others were arrested in relation to the shootings as well:

On Wednesday, July 13th, it was reported that 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, of East Dublin, was taken into custody and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Conduct.

Ryan Rozier was also arrested in late June and charged with Possession of Firearm by a First Offender Probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

35-year-old Fredrick Leartist Smith, of Wrightsville, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

