COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – In South Carolina four tickets missed the jackpot by one number to win $50,000.

Two of those tickets were sold at the Circle K Store #5135 at 4760 Forest Dr. in Columbia. The other two tickets were purchased at Cokers at 7701 Augusta Rd. in Piedmont and the Circle K #2723221 at 1929 10th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

These players matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number. Powerball – Wednesday, July 19 (7 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 24 Powerball: 24)

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.

Saturday night’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $20 million.