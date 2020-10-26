Four Richmond County Schools begin learn-at-home due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has switched four schools from face-to- face to at-home-learning due to an increase of COVID-19 activity in the schools.

The following schools will begin at home learning effective Tuesday, October 27, 2020:

Sue Reynolds Elementary School will reopen on November 2, 2020.

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Students who are already enrolled in online learning are not impacted. Parent who have students enrolled in Face to Face and virtual learning can order meals for pick up by calling 706-826-1122.

RCSS will continue to follow guidelines from public health officials and will follow recommendations for the proper cleaning and disinfecting of schools.