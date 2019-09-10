Four local SC schools to receive grant money

CSRA (WJBF) – Four local South Carolina schools will be 21st century community learning centers this school year.

That means they’ll get grants from the State Department of Education that goes toward toward after-school tutoring programs.

AL Corbett Middle School in Aiken will get $260-thousand dollars.

Barnwell Elementary gets a little more than $149-thousand dollars

Barnwell Primary gets a little more than $130-thousand dollars.

And Guinyard-Butler Middle School in Barnwell county will get $80-thousand dollars.