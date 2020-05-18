Four in custody after Ocean Boulevard shooting; investigation continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have taken four people into custody in connection with a shooting Sunday on Ocean Boulevard, the department announced in a news release.

People who were hurt in then shooting are being treated at a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries, according to MBPD.

Officers got reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. MBPD said officers were able to be on scene within 49 seconds since two had just driven through the intersection. The officers detained three people within 12 minutes of the incident.

A fourth person was detained shortly after.

The department said its quick response was due to additional teams working, the community calling and giving information and the city camera system.

“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” Chief Amy Prock said in the release. “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Officers continue to investigate this incident. The department asks anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the shooting to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

