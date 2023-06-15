AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Three monuments that sit along Greene Street, as well as the historic Paine College marker on Broad and 10th street have been vandalized. The question for people who oversee some of these historic pillars, is how?

“The problem I see is that the security cameras are not working down here and there’s not enough lighting there’s not enough security enough patrol so I think we really need security cameras working on Greene Street in order to see who’s doing this” said Kevin De L’Aigle.

A bronze bible was stolen from the masonic monument on Greene and 8th street. And Just across the street, a plaque was ripped off the marker at the old First Baptist Church.

“But the fact that he thought it was ok to take a holy bible from a site that became sacred because of that bible shows me a lack of humanity” said Steven Fishman.

Community activist Kevin De L’Aigle says for years they have been advocating to revitalize the Greene Street area, hoping something can be done.

“ Cut the grass around it restore what we can and clean up and plant flowers so forth. It’s really heart breaking to me to see someone coming along after that to try to rip it a part” said De L’Aigle.

It’s still not clear on who could have done the vandalism. Fishman says they’re looking to replace the bible stolen from the monument on Greene Street.