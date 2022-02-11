FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter host a Valentine’s adoption event

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS are celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year by hosting a “My Furry Valentine” adoption day!

The adoption event is this Saturday, Feb. 12. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoption fees for dogs will be $14. Come on out and bring your family and dog to meet their furry Valentine for this fun event!

The County Animal Shelter will also be having a Community Pet Food Drive-Thru event from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. FOTAS will be offering pet food assistance to members of our community in need. Those who need pet food may drive up to the shelter’s front door and remain in their car while FOTAS volunteers bring out a registration form and place dog or cat food in their vehicle’s trunk.

The County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information about these Saturday events, please call 803.514.4313 or email info@fotasaiken.org.