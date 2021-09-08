Fort Stewart asks public for help locating missing soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart officials ask the public’s assistance in locating a missing soldier.

Officials say Specialist Patrick Martin, 27, was last seen at his barracks on August 27.

SPC Martin stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

SPC Martin is assigned to 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.

If you see SPC Martin or have information regarding his whereabouts, you should contact investigators at 912-767-4264 or 912-767-9629.

Fort Stewart is about 130 miles south of Augusta.