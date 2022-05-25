FORT GORDON, GA. (WJBF)- After decades of being known as “Fort Gordon,” the post will be renamed after General Dwight D. Eisenhower, if the naming commission gets its way.

Fort Gordon is one of nine installations recommended for renaming due to the Confederate history of their current names.

“I think the timing is–is– it’s never too late to do what’s right. I believe the name changing for the nine army installations is very important for our country, it’s very important to our nation, it’s very important to those who serve,” Gen. (Ret.)/Former Fort Gordon CG Jeffrey Foley said.

The Naming Commission must submit its plan to congress by October first. Once that’s done, Congress will consider the renaming. If it passes, the President would have to sign it into law.

Foley says he supports the decision to rename the post after the former President.

“Eisenhower, General Eisenhower, President Eisenhower is a distinguished American by any measure. Certainly a five star general, President of the United States. He is a distinguished leader and anyone would be proud to serve on an organization or location named after him.”

Especially with the impact he has left and made in Augusta.

“He is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, he would play golf here regularly. He had spent a fair amount of his off-duty recreation time here. He’s a very distinguished man with a very distinguished relationship with this town and this installation,” Foley said.

The process is far from over. It could last another couple of years.

“This name changing is a great thing, in my opinion, it needed to happen and I’m glad it did,” Foley said.