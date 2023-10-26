FORT GORDON, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday will be the last day Fort Gordon will be known by that name. Friday, there will be a re-designation ceremony renaming the army post “Fort Eisenhower.”

Nine military bases in the United States are getting new names because they were originally named for Confederate leaders. Fort Gordon was named for Confederate General John Brown Gordon, who later became Governor of Georgia and a United States senator.

After Friday’s re-designation ceremony, the installation will be known as Fort Eisenhower after late president General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

President Eisenhower was a highly decorated five star general in the Army who served during World War I and more famously, World War II.

He had strong connections to Augusta through the Augusta National Golf Club and Fort Gordon.

He gave his farewell to the military address here in 19-61 after his last military review as president, saying in part:

“This is the last review that I shall ever receive in my life. I have been part of such ceremonies during this half-century. None has been more meaningful than this one.”

Captain Rebecca Harr thinks he is the perfect person to name Fort Gordon after.

“Eisenhower was such an inspirational leader to so many. He really devoted his life to the service of this country. And we are just really proud to take on his name,” she said.

Two of President Eisenhower’s grandchildren will be at Friday’s ceremony.

A lot of work and a lot of money, around $1 million, has gone into getting ready for the name change.

Since the new name was announced a year ago they’ve had to redesign the logo and official letterhead. They’ve also had to redesign all the signs across the expansive Army post.

Harr tells NewsChannel 6 that some of the businesses on post were renamed as well.

“We are changing several of our buildings here on post. Actually, this week we are opening the Fort Eisenhower Conference and Catering Center. The Surrey Car Care is actually over here, already renamed. Five Star Bowling. Our hospital is already the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, so that’s nice.”

Wednesday, leaders at Fort Gordon got together to rehearse for Friday’s re-designation ceremony.

Fort Gordon is the last of the military installations to have a ceremony, and its leadership has been hard at work to prepare.

“So. as soon as Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, approved the name, we began weekly, monthly meetings with not only employees around Fort Gordon, but the department of transportation. The Eisenhower family, who are going to be a part of this ceremony on Friday, were very excited. So, it’s been, really, a team effort.”

The re-designation ceremony will take place Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. on Barton Field.

ONLY Department of Defense ID holders and invited guests of the command will be allowed on post tomorrow.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.