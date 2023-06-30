FORT GORDON, GA (WJBF) – Many families came to Fort Gordon bringing in the 4th of July weekend with a big celebration.

“I say it’s our opportunity to open the gates for the entire CSRA it’s also our opportunity to thank the families, and the service members that work here on Fort Gordon” said Paul Stanton, commanding general cyber center of excellence.

The Independence Day celebration at Fort Gordon is a family-oriented environment with fun for everyone. With plenty of live entertainment, food, and firework show, it’s always a bit hit with families.

“ fort Gordon likes to give back to the community when we can and when we say the community the entire CSRA and beyond not just the fort Gordon community and the independence day celebration is one of the ways that we can do that” said Craig Larsen, Director for MWR Fort Gordon

Many soldiers brought their families on base to celebrate with them.

“ well being a drill sergeant I don’t get a lot of time so coming here to events gives us time to bond again and get together and relive our family life” said Drill Sergeant John Mayeshiro.

The Fort Gordon Morale Welfare and Recreation program along with community sponsors organize the celebration, making sure it feels like home for those coming far away.

“ for me just being here starting here…. Being able to experience civilian world and military world together it’s kind of fun it’s a lot of new experiences for me personally because I never been out of Maryland but it’s nice” said Jamie Barwell.

“for me I just like to see that families out that’s important to me because I’m from Louisville Kentucky it’s a far drive I can’t see my family’” said Deon Hunt.

The soldiers also say it’s always important to remember the meaning of Independence Day.