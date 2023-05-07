FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Sergeants Major Association of Fort Gordon welcomed families and soldiers to its first ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ ceremony since the start of the pandemic on Friday.

The goal was to recognize the service and lives of Sergeants Major from all branches of the military who are no longer with us.

“The legacy of serving in the community and on the installation, is what we’re about,” said CSM Retired Clark Dimery Sr. “Giving back to others, because someone trusted in us and gave us an opportunity to participate and excel, serve. That’s what it’s about – serving others – so that’s why we continue to do it.”

People placed flags for each service member after the opening message, pledge of allegiance, and national anthem.

“It is my honor to come out and support our comrades who are no longer with us,” said SGM Retired Tonia Avery Marshall.

It was a special and emotional day for the late veterans’ loved ones.

“It means a lot seeing a lot of friends who’s in the same shoes as I am, during the last three years,” said Ingeborg Trimble, the wife of a late Sergeant Major. “It was good to get together and I hope in the future we have more gatherings.”

And the association’s leaders tell us they intend to have these ceremonies for years to come.

“We appreciate this county,” said CSM Retired Douglas Howard. “God is great. And also, the fact that this is the best military in the world, no matter what anybody says. We have some great soldiers out here at Fort Gordon.”

The association also has an upcoming golf tournament on May 20th at Gordon Lakes Golf Club for its scholarship program. For more information click here.