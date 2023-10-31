AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Eisenhower broke ground on a new housing project Tuesday morning.

Balfour Beatty Communities, Fort Eisenhower’s housing partner, will be building 76 new townhomes on post.

“The only real solution for housing here on Fort Eisenhower is new construction, and I tell you today, we are marching towards that end,” said Col. Reginald Evans, a Garrison Commander at Fort Eisenhower.

The Pine Tree Terrace community will have three and four-bedroom townhomes for junior enlisted soldiers and their families.

“There will be thirty-six three-bedroom units and forty four-bedroom units to include those four ADA compliant units,” said Karsten Haake, the Project Director for Providence Family Homes. “Units will include a garage, the construction style will be residential townhome.”

The multi-million dollar project is long overdue – Col. Evans said 70% of homes on Fort Eisenhower are were built in the 1970’s or before.

“If you just think about that for a little bit. We haven’t had any new construction on this side of the installation since 2008,” he said. “So, I tell you, we’ve been on the clock for long enough and today it’s time for a change.”

Balfour Beatty Communities has received backlash in the past for not maintaining the homes on post.

“I acknowledge the last couple of years BBC has been under justifiable scrutiny,” Col. Evans said. “It’s been some tough years.”

Now, its leaders are trying to make up for it.

“They must remain respective partners of our community. If they’re not respected within our community, in the end they’re not able to provide that quality housing for our service members and we all lose,” Col. Evans said. “I also applaud their efforts and commitment to making sweeping staffing adjustments and programmatic changes to affect change for this installation and for our service members.”

Service members should be able to move-in by 2025.