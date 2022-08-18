WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Washington-Wilkes High School Athletic Director has been sentenced to prison.

Tony Christopher Jay, known as T.C., was arrested last year after an eight month investigation involving the GBI.

He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student that lasted about a year.

Jay was sentence to 25 years.

The first 3 will be in state prison – the remaining 22 will be probation.

He’ll also pay a $ 7500 fine.

As an additional part of his sentence, Jay surrendered his teaching certificate.