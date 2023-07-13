WASHINGTON CO., GA. (WJBF)- A former teacher at Washington County High School is now facing 21 counts of possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Michael Allen Dendy was arrested in January — charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children. We spoke with case investigators about the matter, as a closer look at this case which now spans three states.

Michael Dendy is the former head of the drama department here at Washington County High School. Investigators say he’s worked at schools in Georgia, Mississippi and Maryland, and they’re looking for more potential victims.

“I think it’s incredibly sad and it’s scary, you know. One day I want to have kids and I’m gonna have to send them to school. So, I have to be worried about ‘are they gonna be preyed upon by their teachers,’” former student Gracie Howard said.

Gracie Howard is a former student at Washington County High School and was shocked when she heard the news.

“I mean all my friends in high school were in theater. So, I was like oh my God, what if something happened to my friends. So, it was just very concerning.”

After the initial complaints landed Dendy in the Washington County Jail in January, lead investigator Sergeant Cory Collier says they called for more help after learning more information.

“During the investigation we found that some of those victims could possibly be out of state, so we reached out to the department of homeland security with their majority of resources to help us with the case,” Washington County Sheriff lead investigator Sergeant Cory Collier said.

Dendy has since been indicted by the federal government — charged with possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography. And investigators say, there could be more charges.

“It’s no different than we would treat any other case or try to get justice for victims in any other case, it’s the same. But definitely when it was found out he was a suspect, it was, it was a wow factor,” Sergeant Collier said.

Howard didn’t have Dendy as a teacher, but she says she knew who he was.

“He was on morning duty a lot so I would see him when I was walking into the school. He was– I was not in the theater program– he was very, like I never spoke to him, but he was always just there,” Howard said.

Dendy was arrested in January on the original charges. But he is awaiting to be arraigned on his federal charges. Investigators say if convicted, he could face a minimum of 15 years in prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department asks if you or someone you may know is a victim in this case, please contact them or the Homeland Security Hotline on their website.