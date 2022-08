COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are more charges against a former teacher accused of inappropriately touching students.

40-year-old, Scott Hooker faces charges of Sexual Assault against a 16-year-old girl in February of 2017.

It allegedly happened while he was a teacher at Evans High School.

Just a few months ago, in April, Hooker was arrested in Burke County for allegations of the same type at the high school.

This is a developing story.