AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kathryn McCormick, a former contestant on the hit FOX show, So You Think You Can Dance, will be among several top industry performers and teachers to teach master classes at the Miller Theater.

The dance convention classes are being put together by FUSIC.

The other instructors who will be teaching along with McCormick are:

Stevo Jones

Junna Yagi

Christopher Wilson

Kayla Frails

ShoShannah Estell

Organizers say that classes begin on Thursday.

Single classes are $35 while the Single Master Class is $45 and is only limited to 20 people per class.

Organizers say that there will be a Finale at the Miller Theater on July 2nd, which will be open to the public and includes a performance by Rubi Mar.

The class schedule for viewing is available on the FUSIC website.

McCormick finished third on the 6th season of So You Think You Can Dance.