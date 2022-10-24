GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana.

According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense.

The arrest happened Friday, October 21st.

According to SLED, the distribution was made to a confidential informant under video and audio recording.

Authorities say Ison was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.