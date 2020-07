(WJBF) – A former Richmond County deputy and murder suspect is expected to be in court today.

Jason “Moose” Cunningham is charged with shooting to death Nicole Harrington.

Her body was found in the Reynolds Street parking deck last month.

Cunningham will go before a judge for a bond hearing at 10am.

