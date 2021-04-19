Former RCSO Deputy arrested for DUI

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s arrested a now former Richmond County Deputy for Driving Under the Influence.

The incident occurred April 17th.

Former Investigator Wesley Ward was arrested in Columbia County for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane while in his county issued vehicle.

Investigator Ward was placed on Administrative Leave until an internal investigation could be conducted. On April 18, 2021, Inv. Ward resigned from the RCSO.

Investigator Ward was employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office from June 2017 starting as a Road Patrol Deputy where he was promoted to the Criminal Investigations Division in 2019.