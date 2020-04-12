Former President Obama & President Trump wish Americans Happy Easter

(CNN) – Former President Obama is wishing the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday.

Obama tweeted a family photo along with his Easter message.

He also noted the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote — “Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter.”

President Trump also wished Americans a Happy Easter on Twitter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.