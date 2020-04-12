Former President Obama & President Trump wish Americans Happy Easter

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Easter Eggs_1555525979595.JPG.jpg

(CNN) – Former President Obama is wishing the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday.

Obama tweeted a family photo along with his Easter message.

He also noted the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote — “Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter.”

President Trump also wished Americans a Happy Easter on Twitter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories