BURKE CO. (WJBF)- Former New England Patriots wide receiver and University of Georgia football player visits Burke County– and it’s not about sports.

“When I go to high school I’m definitely going to open my opportunities to different things like he did,” Burke Co. middle school student Jada Smith said.

Star athlete and public speaker, Malcolm Mitchell visits schools across the country sharing the importance of learning by picking up a book.

“I think– growing up– I would’ve never imagined that I’d be one of the presenters that comes in to talk to students, but I think life has given me some great opportunities, great perspective,” former NFL Super Bowl Champ Malcom Mitchell said.

He spoke at Friday afternoon’s READer to Leader assembly– meant to introduce students to In-School literacy programs and inspire them to read by providing age-appropriate books.

“I remember, being in their shoes– how I thought the world was so small, that I had limited amount of options; that’s just not true,” Mitchell said.

After his football career, the Valdosta, GA native has gone on to wear many hats.

The Super Bowl champion became the CEO of Share The Magic Foundation in 2016 and later went on to create his first book “Magician’s Hat.”

“I’m not here because I played football, I’m here because one day I decided to become a reader and share that message and to me that exemplifies the power of reading,” Mitchell said.

One middle school student says that listening to Mitchell’s story changed her perspective.



“I wanna be the person that they be like, ‘I wanna be like her,’ and not just sitting in a crowd and being like everybody else,” Smith said.

Mitchell feels that through reading, the possibilities for someone’s success are limitless.

“Reading can take you anywhere, and I know it sounds very elementary, but it’s pretty true and I think today is a representation of that,” Mitchell said.