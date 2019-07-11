Former NFL player says he’s in dire need of a kidney donor

Breaking News
(CNN) – Former NFL Defensive Tackle Albert Haynesworth needs some help.

The former Tennessee Titan posted on Instagram that he needs a kidney.

The picture shows him in a hospital bed.

The 38-year-old said he’s been battling kidney disease for years, and his kidneys failed him Sunday.

This is not the first health issue Haynesworth has dealt with since leaving the NFL — he said he had a brain aneurysm in 2014.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL with Tennessee, Washington, New England and Tampa before retiring after the 2011 season.

