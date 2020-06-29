Former MN officers in George Floyd’s killing due in court today

(CNN) – The former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd and the three other officers accused of aiding and abetting in his death are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

From left to right: Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane (credit: Henn. Co. Jail)

Derek Chauvin is facing a Second-degree Murder charge for pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee down on his neck.

Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, but Chauvin continued to press down for nearly eight minutes.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

Two autopsies were performed and both ruled the death a homicide, although there were differences in what caused Floyd’s death.

This incident caused world-wide protests, with a link to the Black Lives Matter movement.

People protest during a solidarity rally over the death of George Floyd Saturday in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The three other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tuto Thao –who allegedly aided with Floyd’s death will also appear in court.

All three will be there in person, while Chauvin will appear remotely via video.