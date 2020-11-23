Former member of the NewsChannel 6 family has passed away

(WJBF) – A beloved member of the NewsChannel six family has passed away.

According to one of her sons, Ann McKnight died Sunday.

In 1962, Ann starred on a live TV show on WJBF called “Colonial Cookbook.”

Within a few months, she was given her own daily show called “Woman’s World”.

Ann McKnight was the first female television talk show host in the southeastern US, blazing the trail for women who would follow.

Following her career in television, Ann worked as a tour guide for the city of Augusta for 30 years.

Ann was also a wife and mother, a charter member of the Augusta players and active in church and community organizations.

Ann McKnight was 97.

