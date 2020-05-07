Former law enforcement officer charged with Misconduct In Office

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services in connection with having improper sexual relations with offenders he supervised.
29-year-old George W. Yeldell has been charged with Misconduct in Office.
Yeldell was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.
