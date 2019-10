AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the former Finance Manager at the Kroc center for theft.

Kimberly Jacquet-Harod allegedly stole the money while making a bank deposit.

The director realized over the summer that a deposit with checks and cash went missing and was never made.

The day of the alleged crime is the same day that the finance manager put in a resignation letter.

Jacquet-Harod has since made bond.