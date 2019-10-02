Former Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy stole seized drugs

ATLANTA (AP) – A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy is accused of using his position to steal drugs seized during investigations.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 40-year-old Antione Riggins is also accused of lying to cover up the alleged thefts.

No lawyer for Riggins was listed in online court records.

Riggins was a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy assigned to a federal task force in 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors say he was responsible for transporting seized drugs to the Gwinnett County evidence vault and getting arrest warrants for drug traffickers.

During a February 2017 investigation, prosecutors say, Riggins only turned in one of three kilograms of cocaine and failed to get a warrant.

In July 2017, prosecutors say, Riggins failed to turn in six kilograms of methamphetamine.

