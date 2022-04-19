SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A former Gaffney Police Officer has been arrested.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Johnny Miller, 63, was arrested on Tuesday for Misconduct in Office and Assault and Battery of the 1st Degree following an incident that happened on December 17, 2020.

According to the warrant, Miller entered the home of the victim, grabbed the victim by the neck, placed the victim’s face into the carpet, and placed his knee on the victim’s neck resulting in injuries.

The warrant also states that the victim yelled several times that the victim was unable to breathe, and the victim was placed under a doctor’s care after the incident.

According to SLED, Miller was booked Tuesday morning at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Gaffney Police Department, and the case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.