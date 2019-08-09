Former GA congressional candidate sentenced after murdering her new husband

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – A former Georgia congressional candidate who was accused of killing her husband has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

33-year-old Kellie Lynn Collins was sentenced Thursday to 30 years behind bars.

She was initially charged with murder in the 2018 death of 41-year-old Curt Cain.

The deal dismissed a grand larceny charge.

Collins was made the beneficiary of Cain’s insurance about two to three weeks before the two married.

Just a week after the wedding, Cain was found dead in his home.

The county coroner says Cain was shot and died from blood loss.

Collins ran against Jody Hice for the Congressional District Ten seat.

She dropped out of the race before she qualified.