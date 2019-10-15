Former Ft. Worth police officer accused of murder, out on bond

FT. WORTH, Tx (WJBF) – A Texas police officer, who resigned after shooting a woman in her home, is out on bond.

Aaron Dean is charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson’s neighbor called police to do a wellness check when they saw her door was open.

Body camera video shows officers responding, but never identifying themselves.

Through the victim’s window – Officer Dean fires the fatal shot – – with her 8 year old nephew nearby.

Officer Dean had been on the Fort Worth police force since 20-17.

His separation papers state that he was dishonorably discharged.