Former congressman Walsh ends 2020 GOP bid against Trump

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., speaks during a campaign event at Riley’s Cafe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh is ending his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

Walsh had cast his ballot for Trump in 2016 and declared he would be “grabbing his musket” if the Republican Trump were to lose to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But Walsh eventually soured on Trump, deriding the president as “nuts,” “cruel” and unfit for office. The tea party favorite turned radio talk show host became Trump’s second 2020 primary challenger when he announced his candidacy in August.

But he faced fundraising hurdles and obstacles from the Republican Party from the start. A number of state parties canceled their primaries to protect Trump.

