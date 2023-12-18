COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Columbia County deputy was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic violence incident in Savannah, Georgia.

According to the crime report from the Savannah Police Department, David Brassell has been charged with simple battery along with another charge.

The crime report states that his wife explained to the reporting officer that she and Brassell were walking back to their hotel room from Saddle Bags on River Street in Savannah, and Mrs. Brassell states that Brassell was intoxicated at the time when they left Brassell.

Mrs. Brassell states in the report that they were having a verbal argument where Brassell was accusing his wife of cheating on him.

According to the crime report, once they got into the hotel room, the situation escalated to becoming physical where Mrs. Brassell says while they were arguing, he was extremely close to her where their noses were touching, then. she says she pushed him away from her, and then, she states Brassell pushed her on her chest with an open hand causing her to land into the wall.

The report continues by stating that Mrs. Brassell tried calling 911 several times on her phone, but he would not allow it up until the point where he took her phone and threw it at her.

According to the report, Mrs. Brassell tried to call 911 with the hotel phone, but he did not allow her to complete the phone call and threw the hotel phone.

The report continues with Mrs. Brassell saying she was able to get away from her husband to call 911; however, when Brassell was questioned, he says that he only remembers going out, arguing and yelling with her about their relationship – informing the reporting officer that they had been married for five years, gotten divorced, and gotten re-married.

The reporting officer says in the report that according to Brassell. his wife had a past of becoming physical with him, but does not recall doing her any harm.

According to the reporting officer, Brassell was deemed the primary aggressor, and he was arrested and transported to and booked into to the Chatham County Detention Center without further incident.

According to the Savannah Police Department. Brassell was charged with one count of simple battery DVA and one count of obstructing a person from making an emergency telephone call.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Brassell’s employment has been terminated after being with the agency for 8 years with his latest assignment being the Patrol Division.