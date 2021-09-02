Former Brunswick, GA D.A. Indicted on charges surrounding the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr announces the indictment of former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Johnson faces charges of Violation of Oath of Public Officer and Obstruction of a Police Officer. As alleged in the indictment, these charges are related to the investigation surrounding the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

In a news release, Attorney General Carr’s Prosecution Division revealed evidence was presented to a Glynn County grand jury over several months, resulting in Johnson’s indictment on September 2, 2021. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Violation of Oath of Public Officer – This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

Obstruction and Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer – This is a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months.

The Attorney General’s office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in the investigation.

Read the full indictment below.