Former Barnwell County police officer charged with Misconduct in Office

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Barnwell Police Department Wednesday in connection with illegally purchasing nonferrous metals.

24-year old, Andrew Issac Milligan, was charged with Misconduct in Office and Unlawful Purchase of Nonferrous Metals with Intent to Resell.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Milligan was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

