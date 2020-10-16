BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Barnwell Police Department Wednesday in connection with illegally purchasing nonferrous metals.
24-year old, Andrew Issac Milligan, was charged with Misconduct in Office and Unlawful Purchase of Nonferrous Metals with Intent to Resell.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Milligan was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.
Latest Headlines:
- ‘The ultimate price’: Millionaire millennial drug kingpin sentenced to life in prison
- President Trump tweets fake Twitter sabotage story
- Former Barnwell County police officer charged with Misconduct in Office
- COVID-19 case surge: Here’s where your state stacks up
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, October 16, 2020