Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house.

Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach.

He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Bolgla

He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and felt.***

“We heard two really loud booms. One of them you could feel it shake the ground and hear like the wood creaking on houses. It was absolutely, I have never felt anything like that in my life.”

Bolgla says watching this unfold gave him even more confidence in our American military.